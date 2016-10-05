The proposal for making Asifabad the fourth district in Adilabad has come as a welcome news to people in those parts, but it has not answered the demand of the aboriginal tribes who want an exclusively tribal district with Utnoor as headquarters. Adivasi organisations observed an Agency bandh for the second time within 10 days on Tuesday in pursuance of their demand and opposing formation of Asifabad.

The proposal envisages creating Asifabad district with 14 mandals, three of which are being brought in afresh. The district will have areas falling partly under Asifabad and entire Sirpur Assembly constituency if things work out as per the plan. Kerameri mandal, a partly Adivasi mandal which boasts of the historic Jodeghat village is slated to be clubbed with the fourth entity planned. However, the purely tribal mandals of Utnoor, Indervelli, Narnoor, Jainoor and Sirpur (U) remain with the parent Adilabad district.

The proposed relocation of Kerameri mandal from Kumram Bheem Mancherial to Asifabad also raises the question of naming Mancherial after the legeldary Gond martyr. He attained martyrdom at Jodeghat village which will no longer be with KBM and hence becomes irrelevant.

The fresh proposal which has come close to Dasara festival, the day on which all mandals and districts will start functioning has also thrown the process of reorganisation into a disarray of sorts. Officials are now burning midnight oil to relocate personnel and apportion them to the newly proposed district.

Agency bandh total

The agency bandh called by adivasi organisations in Adilabad district on Tuesday was complete with bazars and other business establishments in all five mandals - Indervelli, Utnoor, Narnoor, Jainoor and Sirpur (U) remaining shut.

In Indervelli mandal even banks were closed as adivasis enforced the bandh demanding carving out of a tribal district with Utnoor as its headquarters. The organisations like Adivasi Sankshema Parishad, Tudum Debba, Adivasi Vidyarthi Parishad, all under the banner of Utnoor Zilla Sadhana Samiti have been raising this demand since the announcement of reorganisation of districts by the State Government. The protesters refused to accept Asifabad as a district and maintained that a district exclusively for tribals will ensure their development.

Demos in Khammam

A series of demonstrations in Yellendu, Aswaraopet and several other mandals marked the Agency bandh called by the CPI (ML-New Democracy) and several adivasi organisations in Khammam. The CPI (ML-ND) activists staged a protest in Aswaraopet demanding formation of an adivasi district by bringing all the 24 tribal-sub plan mandals of the existing district under its purview.