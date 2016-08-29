Some persons have been trying to occupy the land that belongs Sri Lakshminrisimha Seva Ashram and even revenue records were tampered. A complaint was lodged in this regard with the authorities concerned. According to R.E. Nageswara Rao, managing trustee and chairman of the Seva Ashram, the land measuring about 21 guntas is occupied by three persons and he has lodged a complaint with the officials of revenue, registration and metropolitan commissioner.

“The land value is about Rs. 30 lakh in the present market and I am requesting the authorities to cancel earlier registrations where additionally 21 guntas of land was registered. Even the records were tampered,” he said.