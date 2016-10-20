Juvenile Justice Board chairperson and Principal Junior Civil Judge Seethal Saritha, here on Wednesday, issued warrant for the arrest of Circle Inspectors of Police Damodar Reddy and Venkateswarlu in connection with a murder case involving a juvenile criminal.

The crime occurred at Abbapur village in Navipet mandal on March 17, 2014.

Summons

The accused, a juvenile murdered his father by beating him with a club. The then CI of Police, Bodhan rural, Damodar Reddy was the Investigating Officer in that case, according to Asha Narayana, senior lawyer and vice-president, Bar Association of Nizamabad.

Ms. Saritha issued summons to both the CIs of Police to be present before the board for deposition on November 4 last year.

Fail to appear

As they failed to appear before the board she has given arrest warrant against them, Asha Narayana said on Wednesday.