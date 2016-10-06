Deputy Chief Minister unhappy with reduced budgetary allocation for education

Girls mostly drop out of schools at high school level because there are no proper toilets in schools, observed Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari.

Mr. Srihari, who also holds the education portfolio, was addressing the state-level conference on “Educational planning and administration” on Wednesday for district and mandal education officers being organised by National University of Educational Planning and Administration (NUEPA) and Directorate of School Education, at National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Professors from NUEPA, DSE, SCERT, and District Education Officers were present at the meet. Referring to the officials of the NUEPA, the Deputy Chief Minister said that during the course of the two-day conference, focus should be on arresting dropout rate of girl students in schools.

Addressing the DEOs and MEOs of Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts, he said that the Government was focused on improving the facilities in schools to ensure increased enrolment. “The Government expects the teachers to take up the responsibility of developing trust among people that government schools provide quality education,” he said. Mr. Srihari deplored the present education scenario and reduced budgetary allocation to the Education Department. He wanted the teachers to come up with ideas to improve the system, identify the problems and seek solutions.

“The teachers should supplement the efforts of the Government and cultivate a sense of belongingness rather than just work without any responsibility,” he said.