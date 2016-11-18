The Minorities Welfare Department in Adilabad has invited applications from Christian individuals and organisations for receiving honour from the State government during the official celebrations of Christmas next month.

The last date for applying is November 26. According to a press release, the eligibility for individuals is 10 years of special service in the field of health, education, literature, art and sports.

For organisations, the number of years of special service in the fields of health, education, social welfare sector and others is 25 years.