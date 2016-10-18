National » Telangana

WARANGAL, October 18, 2016
Updated: October 18, 2016 05:39 IST

And the biggest victims are...

  • Special Correspondent
Fish deaths:Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris and chemical colours have contaminated the water of the Padmakshi tank in Hanamkonda.— File Photo
Several fish have died in Padmakshi and Siddeshwara tanks after the water got contaminated due to immersion of Ganesh idols

Several fish were reported to have died in Padmakshi and Siddeshwara tanks in Hanamkonda after the water got contaminated due to immersion of Ganesh idols made of plaster of Paris (PoP) and chemical colours.

Fisherman Chunchula Kattaiah, who bagged a contract for rearing fish in the tanks, said the officials assured him that no immersion would take place here. “I paid Rs. 1.5 lakh for the contract to rear fish in both Padmakshi and Siddeshwara gundam. Fish worth Rs. 5 lakh are breeding in the tank, and they are all dying due to the pollution caused by the idols,” he said.

The government should either compensate or provide fish seed for free, Mr. Kattaiah demanded.

Despite repeated appeals by NGOs, the State government, and the Pollution Control Board, the devotees went on immersing the idols during the recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. The awareness programme taken up by various agencies yielded little result.

“We conducted several awareness programmes stating that chemical colours are harmful and pollute the water. The people contaminated the water which resulted in the death of fish,” said G. Naresh of Vana Seva Society.

The district administration had announced that the Padmakshi tank would not be used for idol immersion, but they did not prevent the immersions, he said.

“We request the administration to take steps to prevent idol immersion in the future in these tanks,” Mr. Naresh added.

