BJP to commemorate Telangana Liberation Day

With a view to increasing its strength in the next Assembly elections in Telangana, the BJP is holding a public meeting here on Saturday, commemorating the Telangana Liberation Day.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Hanamkonda, would be addressed by party national president Amit Shah. The party leaders expect one lakh people to attend the event. Party national executive member Perala Sekhar Rao told The Hindu that the party had been demanding official celebration of Telangana Liberation Day, but the earlier parties in power - the TDP and the Congress - did not pay heed to it. Now, the TRS is also following the same line, he said. The day is historic for people of Telangana. The BJP wants to keep the sad memories alive for future generations so that they are aware of their past. “The day ended 600 years of Islamic rule where the minority ruled the majority tyrannically. People should know their past to plan for a better tomorrow,” Mr. Sekhar Rao said.

The party had undertaken a series of programmes to celebrate the event right from village-level. Competitions were held for school and college students, Tiranga rallies were taken out, hoardings were put up and stickers were released.