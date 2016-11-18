The Government has allowed payment for utility services with old notes, similarly it can also include LIC premium payments as all the policies strictly adhere to KYC norms. The LIC policy is a security for the family against the loss of the bread winner. Premium not paid in time will lead to lapse of the policy and the family loses the risk cover.

My office is in a military cantonment and large number of military service personnel come to pay the premium for policies taken in their native place. Generally they have a bank account in their native place and don’t maintain a cheque book. Military personnel need not be doubted for possessing black nor are they going to help anti-social elements. Like wise all government servants with ID proof can be allowed to pay LIC premium through old currency notes.

V.B. Mohan

Provide adequate change

Banks / ATMs are only disbursing Rs. 2,000 notes. They do not provide new Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and Rs. 100 notes. So the ordinary citizen/bank customer is burdened with the new Rs. 2000 notes, for which nobody has change in shorter denominations. The RBI and the banks must immediately arrange for adequate supply of new Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes and publicly inform the citizens/banks customers.

Arif Waqif

Inadequate cash

There is no cash in the banks to withdraw from my current account. Although the current accounts withdrawal limit is Rs. 50K as per government announcement, I was sent back for lack of cash. How can we run the business without cash from anywhere? If an honest tax payer is not taken care of what is the point?

Kalyan J. Yakaiah

At Coop. bank

I have been to a private cooperative bank’s, Chaitanyapuri branch, for the exchange of demonetized Rs. 500 notes with new Rs. 2,000 notes. There were a few people standing there but after I filled the form, I was told by the bank manager that cash was over. I came out and enquired from the people outside. They too could not exchange but we did notice some politicians being allowed inside along with their relatives. So where does the common man exchange his notes and how to sustain his daily needs?

Narender Reddy

Spare senior citizens

I went to a PSU ATM at Kavadiguda to withdraw money. There was a very big queue with people of all age groups desperately waiting for money, but after waiting for an hour, the kiosk ran out of money. I got frustrated and returned home with bare hands. I’m just 24 and I can wait for one more hour but what about the senior citizens? It is the duty of the government to take certain actions to sort out the situation as soon as possible.

B. Tharun

Penalty for using plastic money

Even few of us conversant with cashless transactions, do not find the going easy. Limitations on registering new beneficiaries on internet banking remain. Many establishments charge extra if debit/credit card is used, though some banks have recently announced a waiver. At a corporate hospital, I had trouble paying Rs. 800 as consultation fee. They would not give me change for Rs. 2,000 and when asked about debit card, I was told that the fees would then be Rs. 1000!

Sreekumar N