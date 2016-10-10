Arrangements for inauguration of the three new districts to be formed by dividing Adilabad in four parts are in place.

The new buildings at Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem (Asifabad) district head quarters wherein the collectorates and district police offices, including the office of respective Superintendents of Police will be located would see hectic activity starting Wednesday morning when the districts will materialise.

Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna is slated to inaugurate Kumram Bheem district and Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy will do the same at Nirmal. Excise Minister T. Padma Rao will inaugurate Mancherial on Wednesday morning.

The old collectorate building in residual Adilabad however, wore a desolate look on the even of the new development as much of its staff has been shifted to the three new entities. But the building was decorated with lighting to give it a festive look.

There was no clarity on incoming incumbents as Collectorss and SPs in the three new district even y evening. Some of the lower staff however, were served orders allocating them to respective districts.

While Nirmal collectorate will start functioning with 20 staffers, Mancherial will have 23 and Asifabad will boast of just 14 staffers. As many as 33 staffers have been allocated to the five new mandals created in residual Adilabad.