All the irrigation projects in Telangana were conceived, designed, and completed by the Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh, claimed Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The TRS government, during its two year regime, has not completed a single irrigation project or provided irrigation source to even an acre of land in the State, he pointed out.

The TPCC delegation consisting of its president, legislative council chairman Md. Shabbir Ali, legislator T. Jeevan Reddy, former Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnala Laxmaiah, DCC president K. Mruthyunjayam, and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, among others, visited the Sripada Yellampalli Project (SYP) in Ramagundam mandal on Wednesday.

On this occasion, they offered prayers to the river goddess.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government had taken up the ambitious Sripada Yellampalli project by spending Rs. 2,300 crore to provide irrigation facilities to two lakh acres in Karimnagar district. “We had completed 85 per cent of the project works, and the TRS government had completed the remaining. But, they are still unable to provide irrigation sources to the farmers of the district as they have to complete the pump house to lift the water,” he said.

Stating that the SYP would emerge as a perennial gold mine for the north Telangana region, Mr. Reddy charged the TRS government of intentionally delaying its completion as they were scared of the Congress getting the due credit.

‘Harish Rao should own responsibility’

Later in the evening, the Congress delegation visited the breached Mid Manair Dam site in Manwada village of Boinpalli mandal and inspected the damages to the project and crops. The party leaders also interacted with the land oustees.

Alleging that the MMD and the Kakatiya canal (at Manala) had breached due to non-supervision by the State government, the TPCC president demanded that Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao should own moral responsibility for the same.

He alleged that the lack of supervision over execution of spillway works and earth bund by two separate contractors at the MMD had led to the breach, causing serious loss to the farming community of Manwada village.