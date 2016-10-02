All the seven crest gates of the Koulasnala irrigation project in Jukkal were lifted once again to let out 30,000 cusecs of water into the river with the project receiving the same quantity of inflow since the early hours of Saturday. As flood water is overflowing on the road between Bichkunda and Banswada at Dewada, road transport was totally cut off.

Similarly, heavy inflow of 1.25 lakh cusecs is reaching the Nizamsagar Project from Singur following heavy downpour in Medak district yesterday. As of now, though the inflow and outflow from the NSP is 12,500 cusecs, it is likely to increase by evening.

As water in the project is at its full reservoir level of 1405ft., the authorities are expected to lift some gates to let out water into the river.