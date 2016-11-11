The American India Foundation (AIF), which had boosted the digital education in the government schools by introducing digital equalizer programme, went a step ahead by distributing teaching aids and science experiment kits to the school teachers.

At a programme at the Government High School in Sapthagiri Colony, which is also the hub of the programme, in the town on Wednesday, AIF representatives Mohammed Nawaz and Santosh Goud distributed the science and teaching aid kits to 10 school teachers. They also conducted an orientation programme about the usage of the teaching aids. Bhavitha, a representative of Experifun, Bengaluru, conducted a training programme for the teachers. The AIF representatives and trainer displayed all 60 teaching and science aids, charts, maps etc. to the teachers and explained about how to use them in the classroom for the benefit of the student community. The teaching and science aids comprise of topics in Physics, Chemistry and Biological science subjects. Former Collector Neetu Prasad had formally inaugurated the digital equalizer classroom in the school wherein AIF had donated 10 computers, projector with audio device to act as hub. The hub, in turn, would provide necessary guidance and training for teachers of nine adjoining government schools in the town to provide digital education to the students.