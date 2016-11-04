Bharati Hollikeri, a native of Belagavi district in Karnataka, was selected for the Karnataka Administrative Service in 2005, the Indian Police Service in 2009, and the Indian Administration Service in 2010.

She began her career as the Sub-Collector for Medak, from where she was transferred as project officer of ITDA Plain Area, followed by a stint at the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation as executive director. She also worked as the Chief Rationing Officer and Joint Collector of Hyderabad, before being posted in Medak as the district Collector.

In an interview to The Hindu , Ms. Hollikeri explains the challenges the district is facing.

What are your plans for developing Medak district?

Having worked as a Sub-Collector here for about nine-and-a-half months has given me an advantage in understanding the topography of the district. Except Ghanapur, the district does not have any irrigation facility, and the farming is rain- fed. There is even a problem in the supply of drinking water.

As the tanks have been filled due to heavy rains the past few months, we hope there would be no such problem for the next two years. Mission Kakatiya is also yielding results. Being in close proximity to Hyderabad, we are planning to focus on horticulture.

Will horticulture be promising for the district?

Almost 80 per cent of the State’s requirement for fruits, vegetables and flowers is being met from outside, and only 20 per cent is being supplied by the surrounding district. We hope that by focusing on horticulture, we can increase the income of farmers and make their living standards better.

We have to create awareness among the farming community to make them shift to horticulture. Polyhouses are another aspect we can bet on. Cold storage units are also being planned.

What will the other source of income for the district be?

We will focus on tourism, which may promise bright opportunities. We are planning the Medak Sambaralu in December this year, during which large number of people come and visit the Medak church. We will showcase areas like Narsapur forest, Pocharam lake, wildlife sanctuary in Yedupayala, and Medak fort.

How are you planning to develop industries?

Narsapur, Chegunta, and Shivampet will become centres for attracting new industries. Vazir Sultan Tobacco (VST) has already established its shop at Muthireddypally. We can invite industries along the two national highways. In addition, we will also focus on increasing the literacy rate, and improve health and education facilities.

Child marriage, selling of infants — particularly the girl child, and human trafficking are the challenges we are going to tackle.

— R. Avadhani