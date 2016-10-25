BJP launches its State-wide Rythu Dharna to highlight problems of farming community

Demanding the Government allocate a separate budget for agriculture and address the issues of the farming community, Bharatiya Janata Party launched its state-wide Rythu Dharna here on Monday.

Participating in the dharna here on Monday, BJP State president K. Laxman said that the party has decided to launch its agitation programmes from here as the district is being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao. The party has planned series of agitations over the next few weeks to highlight problems being faced by the farming community.

“Mallannasagar in the present form by submerging so many villages was not necessary. There is no irrigation project in the world where water is pumped and stored in this magnitude,” Dr. Laxman said while addressing the Rytu Dharna at the municipal office at Siddipet.

The programme was scheduled to be held at the Collectorate but was shifted in view of grievances day. The BJP leader demanded the Government extend Rs. 500 bonus per quintal for paddy farmers in addition to minimum support price.

“The survey on the government performance which was published by some media does not reflect the facts. This was a ploy to divert the public attention from the promises made by the ruling party, which have remained unfilled,” said Dr. Laxman.

Questioning the claims made in the survey, the BJP leader asked why the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been hesitating to make the legislators who shifted loyalties from other parties to resign and contest the elections again. He charged the TRS leaders with changing colours whenever required.

Party leaders M. Raghunandan Rao, K Satyanarayana, K Buchireddy and others participated in the agitation.