TSRTC chairman and Ramagundam legislator S. Satyanarayana, TGBKS general secretary K Mallaiah and others celebrating the announcement of revival of dependent employment scheme, at 7 LEP underground mine in Ramagundam, of Karimnagar district, on Saturday.

Revival of the long-pending demand of dependent employment scheme for the benefit children of coal miners of Singareni Collieries Company limited (SCCL) by the State Government pepped up the sagging morale of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS), which is gearing up for elections to the recognised trade union in the Singareni.

The TGBKS, the trade union branch of the ruling TRS, which won the recognised trade union elections in August 2012 with the main slogan of revival of dependent employment scheme, is a worried lot over the delay in the announcement of revival of the scheme. The TGBKS launched agitations demanding the revival of the scheme by forming Singareni Sons Association (SSA) last year. With the elections round the corner following the completion of TGBKS four-year term as the recognised trade union of Singareni, the other national trade unions such as AITUC, INTUC, CITU, HMS and others are targeting the TGBKS for failing to fulfil the election promise of revival of dependent employment scheme by conducting meetings at various mines in the coal belt region.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision of revival of dependent employment scheme on the eve of elections had come in handy for the TGBKS to intensify their electioneering. The dependent employee scheme was in force in Singareni from January 29, 1981 to June 6, 1998. Then TDP government had scrapped the scheme as part of its new industrial policy.

Under the dependent employment scheme, the coal miners, who were sick and unable to discharge their duties in spite of having two years of service, used to provide employment to their wards by taking retirement. Of late, the employment to the wards of coal miners was providing only on compassionate grounds after accidental deaths and bed-ridden cases.

The revival of dependent employment scheme had also rekindled hopes among the unemployed children of coal miners as they would be securing employment. The TGBKS trade union leaders also said that the decision would ensure new blood into Singareni and help in the progress of the company with increase in production as the existing miners have crossed more than 50 years of age and there is no fresh recruitment following the mechanisation of mines.