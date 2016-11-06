The Andhra Pradesh Government has brightened the prospects of more number of unemployment youth getting jobs through direct recruitment by raising the upper age limit from 34 to 42. This is applicable for jobs to be filled till September 30, 2017.

The Government issued an order (No. 396) amending the ad-hoc rule contained in G.O. Ms. No. 295 dated September 23, 2014 under which the age limit was raised to 40. It was in force up to September 30, 2016. The decision to raise the limit to 42 came in response to the representations received and forwarded by the A.P. Public Service Commission.

Saturday’s order facilitates increasing the age limit for recruitment to various categories to be notified by all recruiting agencies in accordance with Rule 12 of the A.P. State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996.

However, it is not applicable for direct recruitment to the posts of uniformed services (Police, Excise, Fire, Prisons and Forest Departments).