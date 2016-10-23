Two-day pre-world cup waterfall rapelling competitions begin

The usual calm of the deep forest was broken on Saturday as the 125 strong contingent of adventure sports enthusiasts descended on the picturesque Gayatri waterfall in Ichoda mandal.

The din they raised however was drowned in the natural one created by water cascading at a great speed down the 280 ft slope of the waterfall.

The two-day pre-world cup waterfall rapelling competitions have begun at the scenic spot with participants ranging between the ages of 6 and 50 years. The youngest participant H.V. Sakruth, studying in Class I has come from Doddballapur in Bengaluru district of Karnataka and the oldest, I. Vijayalaxmi, the first woman waterfall rapeller in the country, aged 50 years, has come from West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. “Some other participants from Canada and Sri Lanka will arrive tomorrow,” pointed out the founder of the Telangana State Adventure Club, the organiser of the current event. “Gayatri waterfall is a great place to hold such competitions,” he added.

Though only six years of age now, Sakruth has been rapelling at waterfalls since the age of 4 and holds 15 records in the India Book of Records in the sub junior category. He looked a bit tense and not scared as he began sliding down the waterfall in the company of a senior. K. Nikitha, a first year Intermediate student from Secunderabad, though is an old hand at adventure sports is a first time waterfall rapeller and has joined the contingent on coming to know of the beautiful place. "This is the most enchanting place but needs great expertise in negotiating the fall where the flow is fast and the drop is vertical," she opined.