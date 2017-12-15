Adivasi-Lambada rift takes violent turn

Anger of natives: Members of adivasi organisations protest inclusion of Lambadas and others in the Medaram Temple Trust Board that took oath at Medaram of Bhupalpally district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M_Murali

Hundreds of Adivasis, protesting against the inclusion of persons belonging to the Lambada community and others in the Medaram temple trust board, went berserk and damaged vehicles and targeted government properties, including the ITDA camp office here on Thursday.

The officials of endowment and other departments were at the ITDA camp office here to oversee the swearing-in of 15 members of the Medaram trust board. The Adivasis were protesting against their poor representation in the trust board. There are only three Adivasi members in the 15-member board against two from the Lambada community and 10 others from different groups and castes

Medaram tribal fair is exclusively an Adivasi affair to commemorate the bravery of mother and daughter, Sammakka and Sarakka, who went down fighting the Kakatiya kings 800 years ago. The fair draws about one crore people who converge in the thick jungles of Tadvai mandal. Every two years, the Adivasi priests bring the tribal goddesses to the altar at Medaram village and offer prayers for three days. Besides the piety in unusual proportion, it also generates business worth crores.

Tribal welfare minister A Chandulal’s son , Prahlada who is Mulgu TRS committee in-charge arrived at Medaram to take part in the swearing-in ceremony. On seeing him, the Adivasi youth turned violent and smashed his car windows. They also pelted stones at the ITDA office. Soon a large posse of police arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. The officials wrapped up the ceremony stating that it was over.

Thudum Debba, association of Adivasis state president Vattem Upender said the Medaram Sammakka Sarakka jatara is purely an Adivasis affair and others should not interfere in its affairs. “Others have least regard for our customs and traditions. They take part in the jatara with sole aim of making money by way of percentages and set up their own business. We cannot bear this exploitation anymore,” he said.

Adivasi employees association state general secretary Mankidi Buchanna said despite representation to different government officials including the Governor, the State government constituted the board by including Lambadas and others. “This trust should be exclusively of and by Adivasis. It is outrageous that Adivasis do not constitute even half of the board. We will not tolerate others in our trust and jatara affairs,” he said.

Mr Buchanna said they were ready to go to jail or face any action. The Adivasis will not allow others to manage the affairs of jatara.

Meanwhile, Mr Prahlad and other the leaders of Lambada community said the Adivasis were being misled by a section of political leaders who were trying to divide the tribals for political gains.