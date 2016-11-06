Raises doubts over Mission Bhagiratha pipeline works

Adilabad Member of Parliament G. Nagesh on Saturday created a flutter at the Zilla Parishad general body meeting when he raised questions over Mission Bhagiratha pipeline works. He doubted if water could be supplied through the pipeline as it was being laid through the highly undulating terrain between Nirmal and Adilabad.

In response to an assertion from officials at the meeting that 358 habitations will be supplied with purified drinking water by the end of this year in the first phase of the Water Grid programme, the MP said it looked unlikely given the manner in which the pipeline was being laid. He said the chances of water being pumped over such a long distance were meagre as the pipeline corresponded to the undulations in the terrain.

When Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy told him that water would run in the pipeline through gravity, Mr. Nagesh expressed disbelief.

“If you say water pumping will be done through gravity, I will doubt it all the more,” he observed.

The MP also pointed out the manner in which the pipes were left exposed and the way in which jointings were being done.

Water Grid officials however, said the design was approved at three different stages and asserted that water will be supplied through the pipeline as per schedule.

The general body meeting was the first being held after reorganisation of the district. It was attended by Collectors Jyothi Buddha Prakash of Adilabad, M. Champa Lal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, R.V. Karnan of Mancherial and Ilambarithi of Nirmal. Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna, ZP chairperson V. Shobha Rani, MLAs A. Rekha Naik (Khanapur), Rathod Bapu Rao (Boath), G. Vittal Reddy (Mudhole) and others attended the meeting.