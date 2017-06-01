Adilabad most conducive for biking

more-in

The younger generation in Adilabad and neighbouring districts is gradually taking to riding motorcycles, those that come with high power engines.

However, the spirit of adventure and exploring which form part of the gamut, is lacking among most of the riders here and they end up only zooming past people in crowded areas in towns, often throwing safety and caution to winds. In order to promote biking, major brands of two wheelers need to organise rallies in the rural areas here on the lines of what they do in Hyderabad. “Yes, we can do that,” agreed T. Praneeth Kumar of the Royal Enfield showroom.

Scores of young motorcyclists can be found zipping through every road in towns like Adilabad, Mancherial and Nirmal. The sale of high power two wheelers is also on the rise.

Good market

“We have sold 272 bikes with engines of different capacities in the last eight months,” revealed Nagargoje Ganesh, a salesperson of the Royal Enfield showroom here to indicate that there was a good market for the brand in the town.

It is sad that locals are ignorant about the very area to which they belong. And the few who are curious to find out are discouraged by the tiring travel which awaits them. Thanks to the network of extremely bad roads, a situation which existed until a few months ago.

“Biking for adventure offers excitement and challenge for the youth to explore their own area. These districts that comprise undivided Adilabad are very beautiful and a ride through the spread of nature is definitely exhilarating. And whenever you zoom cross country or on the highway do not forget to wear riding gear which is protective,” opined Yashpal Singh Amar, a biker from Hyderabad.

The four districts boast of the Sahayadri range of mountains criss crossing them, encompassing a typical undulating terrain and sheltering sparsely-populated habitations. The dry deciduous mixed forest, or whatever remains of it, offer wonderful visuals of nature and environment.