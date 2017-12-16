Telangana

Adibatla to host GE-Tata plant

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held in February

It will be at Adibatla, the city outskirts already home to many aerospace firms, that the proposed GE and Tata group venture for manufacturing CFM International LEAP engine components will be coming up.

“They have already taken 10 acres of land,” Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, adding work on the project is likely to begin in February.

Senior-most GE executives are expected to come for the ground breaking ceremony in February, he said in an interaction on the sidelines of a Nasscom programme here on Friday.

The whole project is dedicated to Hyderabad, the senior official said, about Thursday's announcement on the strategic partnership between GE Aviation and Hyderabad-based Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) for manufacturing, assembling, integration and testing of aircraft components.

A new Centre of Excellence (CoE) is to be established to help develop a robust ecosystem for aircraft engine manufacturing in India and build related capabilities, the communication had said.

It would be for the first time that the high-end engines components are getting manufactured, according to Mr.Ranjan.

They were hitherto manufactured only in Japan, Korea and China.

“It is a matter of great honour, not just for Hyderabad or Telangana but for the country as a whole,” he said.

The State boasts of the eco-system for aerospace manufacturing and several components, including fuselages and helicopter cabins, he said.

