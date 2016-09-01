Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said that in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh, with the successive governments failing to take initiatives, the Telugu States could not achieve the desired progress in the field of education.

Mr. Srihari was touring Madnur, Bichkunda, and Pitlam mandals of Jukkal Assembly constituency on Wednesday. Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating additional classrooms at the Zilla Parishad High School at Peddakodapagal of Bichkunda mandal, he said that the Congress government from 2004 to 2014, though it sanctioned junior, degree and polytechnic colleges, did not allot lands for the construction of the same.

They appointed teaching and non-teaching staff on contract basis. After the formation of Telangana State, with the initiative of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, their services were being regularised. That apart, new posts were being filled through the Public Service Commission.

The Chief Minister wanted to provide quality education free of cost to poor children, and therefore granted 250 residential schools which already began functioning from this academic year.

Besides, 30 degree colleges were also sanctioned for girls, he said.