Representatives of different organisations on Wednesday urged the Government to order for a probe by Supreme Court judge into the “killing of eight activists of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in Bhopal in the guise of encounter”.

Addressing a press conference here, speakers alleged that the video clip of the killing showed that it was “fake encounter”.

“How come the prisoners scale 32-feet high wall without suffering any scratches. With so many policemen around, couldn’t they capture the fugitives alive?”, asked Syed Tariq Quadri, general secretary of Soofi Academy.

He felt it was not possible for the fugitives without getting their act recorded by the surveillance cameras on the prison premises. Mr. Quadri described the encounter as a continuation of the killing of five prisoners, including Viqaruddin, at Alair in Bhongir of Telangana in April, 2015.

President of Lambadi Hakkula Porata Samithi (LHPS-Nangara Bheri), Dasram Nayak charged that the killing of SIMI activists were part of the conspiracy to polarise voters in ensuing Uttar Praadesh Assembly elections.

Praja Kala Mandali State Secretary J. Koti, Maulana Naseeruddin and Students Islamic Organisation of India (Telangana zone) public relations secretary Syed Azharuddin also demanded probe into the Bhopal encounter by a Supreme Court judge.