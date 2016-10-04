Chilli farmers demand arrest of the owners and confiscation of their properties

Activists of Joint Action Committee of Telangana Farmers’ Organisations staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding immediate arrest of owners of ‘spurious seeds’ companies, confiscation of their properties.

The agitation was launched seeking fulfilment of their charter of demands including stern action against the ‘errant officials’ and compensation to the aggrieved chilli farmers.

Scores of farmers from different places in the district took part in the demonstration registering their strong protest against the alleged inter-State spurious seeds trade that inflicted enormous losses on the chilli growers.

The representatives of the Telangana Rythu Sangham and All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha addressed the gathering at Dharna Chowk. The speakers alleged that the spurious seeds trade thrived on the laxity of the officials concerned, resulting in failure of growth in chilli plants in around 25,000 acres spread over 20 mandals. They demanded the Government of cancellation of the licences of the errant firms.

The Rythu Sangham leaders warned of an intensive agitation if the Government failed to initiate urgent steps to curb the spurious chilli seeds menace and sanction Rs. 1 lakh per acre to the aggrieved chilli farmers as compensation.