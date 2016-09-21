Space crunch:Dengue patients undergoing treatment on the floor at District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam on Tuesday.- PHOTO: G.N. RAO

Joint teams comprising 36 supervisory staff and six programme officers pressed into service to oversee implementation of anti-larvae operations

With the spread of dengue continuing unabated in several parts of the district, especially Bonakal and other mandals in Khammam division, the district malaria control wing has initiated a two-month-long action plan envisaging anti-larvae operations to destroy Aedes aegypti larvae and other measures to tackle dengue outbreak.

Allapadu and Govindapuram in Bonakal mandal continue to grapple with dengue. Around 60 dengue positive cases have been reported in Allapadu in the past three weeks.

Govindapuram in the same mandal registered around four dengue cases in the last one week, sources said.

Fresh dengue cases have been reported from Ramanagutta and other parts of Khammam town and its neighbouring mandals, including Kusumanchi, in the past few days bringing the total number of dengue cases to 326 in the district so far.

The government departments and agencies concerned have launched an action plan to check the spread of dengue across the district with a thrust on 536 habitations prone to vector-borne diseases.

Joint teams comprising 36 supervisory staff and six programme officers have been pressed into service cluster-wise to oversee the implementation of the anti-larvae operations and awareness programmes to tackle the menace.

A major thrust has been laid on active involvement of community in checking breeding of dengue causing vectors, said A. Rambabu, District Malaria Officer, Khammam.