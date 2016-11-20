A 22-year-old woman suffered injuries when a former paramour threw acid on her on November 17. Rajyalaxmi, the victim, had received 18 per cent burns when Nityananda alias Neelu threw the chemical on her. The incident took place at Vinayak Nagar.

According to an official from the Madhapur police station, Nityananda decided to throw acid on her as she was no longer with him.

Nityananda has been arrested and sent for remand, added the official.

Rajyalaxmi is reportedly out of danger and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment soon after the incident.

A case under section 326 and 307 of the IPC has been registered against the Nityananda.

Jail inmate dies

A prisoner in Cherlapally jail who attempted suicide on Friday evening died two hours later after he succumbed to his injuries.

A. Deepak, the deceased, had been incarcerated nine months ago for a case he was booked under the Kushaiguda police station in 2013, said an official from the prison.

Deepak had used bedsheets to hang himself behind the barracks near the toilet at about 6 p.m., said the official.

On hearing a noise, other officials rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Gandhi hospital, where he died later.

“We don’t know why he tried to kill himself. Usually, people are kept under watch for a few weeks after they are jailed, as the environment changes.

But Deepak was fine and showed no signs that he was troubled,” said the official from the Cherlapally prison.

Guard killed by kin

A 28-year-old security guard was killed by three of his brothers after an altercation took place among them on Friday night.

Devender Prasad was stabbed to death after he got into an argument with Dharmendra, Deependra and Mahender at the house they were all living at Siddiqnagar, said a police official.

The incident took place at about 9.30 p.m., said an official from the Madhapur police station. He added that all four of them are natives of Madhya Pradesh.

“The reasons behind the murder are still unknown as the three brothers are still absconding,” added the official.

A case has been registered under sections 302 and 307 of the IPC.

Man takes poison, dies

A labourer who consumed pesticide died while undergoing treatment on November 18.

V. Dastagir, the deceased, came home drunk and got into an argument after which he drank the poisonous substance.

The incident took place in the Old Malkajgiri area on November 16.

According to the Malkajgiri police, Dastagir took the extreme step as his wife Bhagyamma told him not to spend money on drinking as there was no work.

Upset over it, he drank the pesticide and succumbed to it. The couple hail from Mahbubnagar district and came to Hyderabad to work, said the official.

A case has been registered.