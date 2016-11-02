HYDERABAD: In what may prove to be an embarrassment for the Rachakonda police, a man booked by Meerpet police for sexually assaulting minor girls was seen in pictures during the Police Commemoration day on October 21.

Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS), which has objected to it, said that he was spotted in photos along with the inspector of the PS and also participated alongside school children.

Balala Hakkula Sangham, which brought to light the pictures, said that it sends a wrong message to the public. Kittu alias Krishna Mohan, can be seen in pictures uploaded on Facebook by one Devi Mudiraj, in which he is seen in a group photo with the Meerpet police station inspector Ch. Rangaswamy and other officials.

Achyuta Rao, from the BHS said that while the accused has every right to be out on bail, it is not good if people involved in cases are seen along with the police. “It sends a bad message to the public about the police. Also, such people can then threaten victims, especially of sexual assault, that they are not afraid of the law and that they can get away with such crimes,” he added.

Kittu was arrested by the Meerpet police in June for sexually assaulting school-going girls.

He would reportedly call them home on the pretext of helping his sister and then assault them.

Booked by police

While the police had booked him under section 354 and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the BHS had demanded back then that he should be charged with rape.

When contacted, Tafseer Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said that Kittu had managed to enter the premises where the celebrations were taking place along with some politicians when they came.

“There was no intention of allowing him to participate in the event,” he added.