S.V.N. Bhaskar Rao, former scientist, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, urged the faculty of GITAM University to focus more on research activities.

He was addressing a programme on ‘facilities for research and Indus synchrotrones’ held at GITAM University on Friday“Do not always point out at lack of facilities. It is better to use the available facilities at the optimum level to yield the best results. I am ready to extend required assistance for research activities taking place in GITAM University,” said Mr. Rao.