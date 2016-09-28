The ACB sleuths on Tuesday raided the office of the Assistant Director, TSNPDCL, at Bheemgal, and caught red handed the Divisional Engineer C. Gangadhar while accepting a bribe of Rs.25,000 from one Vanjari Hanmandlu of Gonugoppula village for the installation of a 25kv electric transformer in his agriculture field.

According to the ACB Deputy SP M. Narender Reddy, the complainant applied for the transformer by taking three challans for a suitable amount in the month of January and got sanctioned it in March. However, the tainted engineer was harassing the farmer all these months by refusing to make arrangements for its installation.

The tainted official was arrested and sent to the ACB Special Court in Hyderabad for remand. ACB Inspector Raghunath also participated in the raid.

He demanded and accepted Rs.25,000 from a farmer for installation of a transformer