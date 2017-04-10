ACB arrests tainted ASI Mohan Reddy

more-in

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested tainted cop and suspended ASI B Mohan Reddy on the charge of possessing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income and remanded him in judicial custody on Monday evening.

Official sources said the tainted cop was arrested in Karimnagar town and produced before the ACB court for judicial remand. Following the instructions of ACB DGP, ACB teams had conducted raids at the houses of Mohan Reddy and his relatives in Karimnagar town and Ramachandrapur and Gagillapur villages in Siddipet district on Friday and recovered documents pertaining to huge assets.

The officials found that the tainted cop had made bank transactions worth ₹6,44,24,321 credit and ₹6,35,45,595 debit from September 6, 2006 to December 31, 2017. The ACB officials had also seized two luxury cars from his possession. They said the properties worth crores of rupees were registered in the name of Mohan Reddy’s wife Latha, who is a housewife, and his brother Mahender Reddy, who has no source of income.