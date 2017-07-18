Academics suffer at Satavahana University

more-in

At the Satavahana University the administration has gone for a toss with research, development activities and academic programmes going haywire following the absence of a full-time Vice-Chancellor for the last three years.

The budding university established in 2008 and where construction began in the sprawling 200 acres of land on the outskirts of Karimnagar town is reeling under acute crisis. There are buildings, but no human resources and infrastructure to equip them.

Several student organisations, representatives of political parties raised hue and cry over the non-appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor, but in vain.

The University did not apply for UGC 12B to secure funds from the HRD Ministry for taking up various academic programmes.

The pharmacy courses offered by the University do not have Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) recognition and five batches of Pharmacy students have completed their education and remain unemployed as their certificates are not recognised.

The State Government had appointed Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy as in-charge VC in 2015.

But, due to his hectic schedule within his own department, he could not allocate time for the Satavahana University. Though, several philanthropists had contributed for the awarding gold medals for the outstanding students, but the university did not conduct a single convocation to distribute medals. The university had not issued notification for the Ph.D. and no fresh application called for Ph.D. supervision.

Faculty members complained that the administration had completely collapsed in the university as there is no VC. “It’s free for all. Anyone comes at any time and goes at any time as there is no shuffling in the administration positions of principals, controller of examinations, additional controllers, placement officer, sports, all department heads etc. for the last five years”, they maintained.

Even as the entire world is talking about the information technology, the university does not have e-library, they said and added that the faculty does not have personal computer and internet facilities since inception of the university to upgrade their teaching skills. There is no academic coordinator to look after academic works such as review of syllabus, conduct of seminars, workshops and other training programmes, they complained.

The functioning of hostels is also not proper as there is no chief warden, they said and added that there is no ratification of staff for the private degree colleges of the Satavahana University for the last several years. The regular staff, who are shuttling from Warangal and Hyderabad, conduct classes in a row and do not return for a week, it is alleged.