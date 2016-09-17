Prelude to September 17:ABVP activists taking out the Tirang Yatra on the Telangana University campus in Nizamabad on Friday.Photo: K.V. RAMANA

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists held the Tiranga Yatra (rally holding the Tricolour) on Telangana University campus here on Friday.

They took out the yatra from the varsity arch to the Arts and Science College.

Speaking on the occasion, ABVP State working committee member K. Ramana demanded that the government officially celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day.

He criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who demanded the same when he ran the Telangana Statehood movement, but was now skirting away from his responsibility.

The Tiranga Yatra was organised in connection with the 70th year of Independence, Mr. Ramana said.