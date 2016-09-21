A nine-year-old boy of Mogalaikota in Kodad mandal of Nalgonda district, who was allegedly abducted by miscreants at Kodad a week ago, was found dead in a well at Gurralapadu in Khammam rural mandal on Tuesday. Body of P. Jaganath, son of Gopal Reddy, an ex-serviceman, of Mogalaikota was found floating in an open well on the outskirts of Gurralapadu village on Tuesday morning. The local police established the identify of the body based on certain clues and alerted their counterparts in Kodad. The Kodad rural police arrived at the spot along with the parents of the deceased in the afternoon. The police are yet to ascertain the exact motive behind the ghastly incident and the persons responsible for it.