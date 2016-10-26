Devotees visiting the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara should mandatorily produce their Aadhaar cards as identity proof for securing cottages and guest houses.

Talking to media, Executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams D. Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday said subsequent to the resolution of the TTD Board to scrap the practice of collecting caution deposits for cottages at Tirumala (that has come into force since Monday), the management had taken the decision.

Dr. Rao instructed the officials of the IT wing of the TTD to develop an alternative application wherein the allotment of cottages could be made on production of any photo identity proof along with the registered phone number should the devotee fail to produce the Aadhaar card.

Display boards with regard to the cancellation of the caution deposits should be set up at all the allotment counters for the benefit of the devout, the Executive Officer directed the officials of the temple.