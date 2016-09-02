Once a sleepy hamlet attached to Kamalapur gram panchayat, Bhupalpally is all set to become a vibrant city.

Bhupalpally, which slowly metamorphosed into a small town, has a population of about 70,000, mostly those who come to work in the coal mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). It was part of Chityal taluk until 1985 and was later made a separate mandal in 1985. The SCCL started its activity with open cast mines in 1988 and that slowly changed the face of the village which became a small bustling town.

Now, the State government has decided to make it a separate district – Jayashankar district, naming after Telangana ideologue Kothapalli Jayashankar. At present, this is being represented by Telangana Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary who was elected as MLA in the last general elections.

The district will have all the major places of worship and heritage ones too. However, this town lacks basic amenities.

No proper roads and drainage system and no bus station. Residents here hope that the town would witness rapid development once it becomes the district headquarters.