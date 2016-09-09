Even a month after the killing of renegade naxalite-turned-gangster Nayeemuddin, investigators are not able to ascertain if there were some persons backing him.

Politicians and police officials backing him was widely discussed as his association with them was no secret. Politicians belonging to different parties, especially those from Nalgonda district from where he hailed, were seen attending programmes organised on his behalf even as his name cropped up in several cases of extortion, murder and illegal settlement.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an IGP-rank officer was formed to investigate into all cases linked to Nayeem and his associates as complaints were lodged in different districts in the State. Already, 72 criminal cases have been registered based on complaints received so far.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, the SIT stated ten more persons accused of aiding and abetting Nayeem were arrested afresh from Karimnagar and Nalgonda. However, the SIT officials didn’t specify if they have recorded statements of any politician whose name figured in some of the First Information Reports issued. For example, names of MLC Nethi Vidyasgar and political leaders Chinthala Venkateshwar Reddy and Goli Pingal Reddy figured in three different FIRs issued by the Bhongir police following complaints lodged by the ‘victims of Nayeem’. For reasons best known to them, the SIT didn’t announce if prima facie evidence was found against any of these leaders.

Several firearms, including two AK 47 assault rifles, were seized from different hideouts of the slain gangster and the hideouts of his associates.

The investigators are yet to confirm from where did the gang manage to acquire such huge cache of arms. Meanwhile, leaders facing criminal charges are reportedly trying to secure anticipatory bails. Already, one leader facing land grabbing charge had moved his bail petition in Nalgonda court.