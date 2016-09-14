Recalling a nightmare:Desaboina Veeraiah who worked as an armed squad member during Telangana Armed Struggle, at his residence at Perumandla Sankeesa in Warangal district on Tuesday. (Right) Ravula Venkaiah, who worked as a courier for armed squads fighting Razakars at Perumandla Sankeesa.- Photo: M Murali

95-year-old Desaboina Veeraiah recalls fighting Razakars, the privatearmy of the Nizam, who inflicted violence on people

Age has robbed this 95-year-old of many memories of the violence inflicted on people by Razakars, the private army of the Nizam. But some are still as fresh as the days when it happened.

Recollecting those days in 1948, Desaboina Veeraiah said some persons organised the Andhra Mahasabha regional conference near Dornakal village tank in the first week of September 1948. On knowing about the meeting, scores of horse-mounted Razakars toting guns raided the village, terrorised and dispersed people.

“We were a small armed group trying to unite people and fight the Razakars who were raiding villages and killing people. We played hide and seek, sometimes they fled into the forest and sometimes we did,” Veeraiah of Perumandla Sankeesa village told The Hindu .

The Communists and Congress leaders were demanding merger of Hyderabad State with the Indian Union which the Nizam refused at first. The Communists came up with ‘Jai Vishalandhra’ slogan.

Another fighter, Ravula Venkaiah, who is over 90 years old, worked as a courier for the armed squads of the Communists.

He used to sing songs to unite people. Speaking to The Hindu , he belted out a song instantly.

Venkaiah played a key role in inspiring people with his songs and saving the armed squads from Razakars by observing their movements. Now in his late 90s, he is confined to a bed. Unfortunately, he did not get the freedom fighter pension while others in his village did. He is so helpless that he seeks pension whenever someone approaches him.