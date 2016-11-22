Youth stabs fiancé for refusing to marry him

more-in

An Adivasi youth stabbed his fiancé in Adilabad town on Monday for refusing to go through with the marriage.

According to police 26 year old Gedam Nandu, belonging to Belgam in Jainad mandal and studying in the local PG college here was engaged to be married to 20-year-old Sidam Nandini, also of the same tribe, belonging to Mandagada in the same mandal and studying degree second year in a private college. The girl subsequently refused to marry him which apparently enraged him. He stabbed Nandini on her back swhile she was going to college . Passersby rescued her and she is reported to be out of danger as she was admitted to RIMS hospital. The accused has been arrested.