Yellendu bandh today on 21 Incline mine issue

more-in

Trade unions, political parties opposing move of Singareni Collieries to close one of the oldest underground mines

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM: The demand for extension of the life of the 21 Incline underground coal mine in Yellendu is fast gaining momentum with various political parties and trade unions joining hands to wage a concerted struggle to get a new lease of life for the coalmine.

The 21 Incline mine, is one of the oldest underground mines of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), situated in the historic coal town of Yellendu, considered the birthplace of the coal company. All the major political parties and trade unions have chalked out an action plan to organise a series of agitations to bring pressure on the company management to extend the life of the 21 Incline mine.

The joint action committee comprising the unions affiliated to the AITUC, CITU, IFTU and others have given a call for ‘Yellendu bandh’ on Friday on the issue.

The 21 Incline mine has ample coal deposits which can sustain coal exploration for the next couple of years, says Saraiah, division secretary, AITUC, Yellendu.

“The company is contemplating to close the underground mine on one pretext or other to pave way for new opencast projects,” he alleged, insisting that the life of the 21 Incline mine should be extended to safeguard the livelihoods of coal miners and the rich heritage of Yellendu.

Barring the TRS, all the main political parties have extended their support to the ‘Yellendu bandh’ on Friday, he said.