Yashoda Foundation performs marriage of three orphaned girls

Among the grooms - one is a private employee, another a businessman, and the third a govt. employee

For doctors A. Lingaiah, B. Vinay Kumar and Col. Narayan Rao (retd), it was Father’s Day on Sunday when they got to perform what they were clearly not destined for - marriage rituals of three orphan brides that Yashoda Foundation had supported. The three doctors do not have biological daughters.

“We had supported the girls through the foundation all the while but performing their marriages was making an emotional bond that we could not have otherwise experienced,” said Dr. Kumar, a senior physician with the Yashoda Hospitals Group.

Yashoda Foundation is a CSR initiative of the Yashoda Hospitals Group. The foundation embarked on training orphans in 2011 to enable them to earn livelihoods. Psychological counselling, computer training and imparting communication skills were part of the agenda until the foundation realised that ‘its children’ need support even after entering the world of employment.

The foundation works for orphans. It runs four programmes - Abhaya, an employment training programme, Akshara, a programme offering tuition support, Varadhi, an advocacy and facilitation programme for orphans, and Maa Kutumbam works to build familial bonds among orphans and outside. “They start with modest earnings but later climb up the ladder. However, after they succeed professionally, we realised that many of them need a family and bonding which they had not experienced,” said G. Ravinder Rao, the Group’s chairman. The foundation set out to look for grooms for three of its girls -- Lakshmi, Swapana and Renuka -- who were trained by the foundation. These individuals are orphans from various orphanages in the city.

They are supported by the foundation by training and skill development but are not accommodated by it. They are either single or double parent orphans. In the case of brides that were wedded on Sunday, the three have neither mothers nor fathers. However, among the grooms wedded, one is a private employee, another a businessman, and the third a government employee.

“We got the police and the anganwadi workers to do a background check. In the process of finding grooms, we came across many who were out to cheat brides,” Mr. Rao said. After finding Raju, Satish and Srinivas, the foundation fixed the alliance. He added that more such marriages of the foundation’s wards will be performed. “My family has not had the good fortune of fathering a daughter for two generations. When I was asked to perform the kanyadan, I jumped at the opportunity,” Dr. Rao said.