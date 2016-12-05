We will continue to fight on public issues: Kodandaram

Sugarcane farmers of the Nizamabad Cooperative Sugar Factory (NCSF) here — the only sugar factory under the cooperative sector in Telangana — have come forward to cultivate cane on 3,800 hectares to supply raw material by next season, provided the government promises to provide seeds, fertiliser, and cutting price.

At a meeting between farmers, stakeholders, and employees held at the factory on Monday, they said they could supply 50,000 tonne of cane in the first year, one lakh in the second year, and 1.50 lakh tonne in the third year. If efforts were made in a proper and effective manner, the factory could be revived in 90 days.

“With the assistance of Rs. 20 crore, the factory can be run on sound lines. It is strange that the government is reportedly exploring ways to bring the NCSF at Bodhan under the cooperative sector, while the factory which is already under the cooperative sector is being ignored. Banks are also ready to extend loans of up to Rs. 50 crores,” said Sai Reddy, the NCSF protection committee convener.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M. Kodandaram said that the JAC would conduct a meeting in Nizamabad on December 17 with all the stakeholders to thrash out the problem, and would take a decision to launch a padayatra on the issue. “We are not against anyone. Our concern is about the revival of the factory and its management in view of the larger interest of the public,” he said.

When asked about the critical comments of Minister for IT and Municipal Affairs K.T. Rama Rao against him, Prof. Kodandaram was reluctant to react, but hastened to add that the JAC would continue to fight on public issues. “We want the government to solve them. If they are solved the credit goes only to the rulers,” he said.

JAC district chairman I. Gopal Sarma, secretary Bhaskar, factory employees’ leader Srinivas Rao, and protection committee leader Indalwai Kishan also spoke.