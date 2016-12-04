We’ll have technology-driven policing, says Medak SP

more-in

An engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, G. Chandana Deepti was born in Warangal, but brought up in Hyderabad. She was selected for Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2012. Before being posted in Medak, she worked in Nalgonda, Khammam, Tandur and Nizamabad. Excerpts from the interview:

What are your plans for Medak?

This is my first positing as Superintendent of Police in the newly-formed district and I want to lay a strong foundation for policing and follow good practices. We will have a technology-driven policing involving people.

Medak is known for infant-selling. How are you going to address this issue?

We will make the police personnel more sensitive towards the needs of all sections, including women and children. We will focus on community policing which will be helpful in dealing with any adverse situation in the society.

Can you explain community policing?

The system of Village Police Officers (VPO) which already exists involves community. Schoolchildren and college students are coming forward to work as volunteers in the programmes conducted by the police. From now on, awareness programmes will be conducted across the district on people’s issues and we will deal firmly with anti-social elements.

People need to have confidence in police. How are going to do that? Does the reduced size of the district help in any way?

Crime will be reported more with police being accessible to people. By addressing their issues effectively, we can create confidence among them. Our focus will be on drunk-driving while She teams will help check eve-teasing and harassment of women. This will help build a safe society which in turn will make people start believing in police.