Villagers say no to ₹1 a kg rice

Matter of pride: A beneficiary of white ration card submitting a letter to Peddapalli District Collector Alagu Varshini, urging her to stop the distribution of ₹ 1 a kg rice, in Ushannapalli village of Peddapalli district on Monday. | Photo Credit: By arrangement

USHANNAPALLI (PEDDAPALLI DISTRICT): Villagers of this tiny hamlet of interior Gangaram village in Kalwa Srirampur mandal in Peddapalli district had emerged as role model in the State by saying no to ₹1 a kg rice scheme supplied by the government through ration cards.

When there were complaints galore about the misuse of the State Government’s pet welfare programme of ₹1 a kg rice scheme wherein the beneficiaries sold the ration rice in the open market at ₹10 per kg and causing huge loss to the Exchequer, the villagers of Ushannapalli have officially announced that they do not want the rice supplied by the ration shops.

At a programme organized in the village on Monday, some 230 white ration card holders voluntarily submitted petitions to Collector A S Alagu Varshini appealing her to stop the supply of quota rice meant for them through ration shops. However, they wanted the district Collector to allow them to continue to use the card for other welfare schemes like Arogyasri health insurance, fee reimbursement scheme and identity proof, among others.

Misuse of scheme

Following the complaints about the misuse of the ambitious scheme, TS Irrigation Development Corporation Chairman Eda Shankar Reddy, who hails from the village, motivated the villagers to surrender their rice quota as they were not eating the quota rice, supplied by the Government, so that the real beneficiaries would be benefited.

The beneficiaries said that they were farmers who cultivated foodgrain on their fields and they did not want the rice supplied by the government and urged the government to provide proper roads, irrigation facilities, cremation ground, among others, in the village.

Other benefits intact

Appreciating the villagers for saving the Exchequer and emerging as role model in the country, Collector Alagu Varshini said that the white ration card holders would not lose other benefits available to them through the card. She said that the beneficiaries would be at liberty to collect the rice whenever they want so by making another requisition to the ration shop.

TS IDC Chairman Eda Shankar Reddy said that the farmers of the village were cultivating paddy, and in fact providing food to entire State, through water provided by SRSP canals. He thanked the villagers for saying no to the rice supplied through ration shop to help the needy beneficiaries.

He said that the government was extending a subsidy of Rs 28 per kilogram for supplying rice at Re 1 a kg.