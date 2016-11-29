Vijaya Dairy to launch six-litre milk packets

Vijaya Dairy was planning to launch bulk milk packets of six litres and supply ghee in polypet bottles, as part of an expansion plan of the federation, Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited managing director K. Nirmala said. Tetra pack milk would also be reintroduced into the market, she added.

Ms. Nirmala visited Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited, better known as Karimnagar Dairy, on Monday and inspected the dairy plant, production of milk and other dairy products, dairy farm, and fodder fields.

She was all praise for Karimnagar Dairy, for its measures to increase milk production and sales, and also for launching several welfare measures for the dairy farmers in the region.

Later, Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch. Rajeshwara Rao gave a PowerPoint presentation on the progress and activities of the dairy in increasing milk production and the economic activities of the dairy farmers and their children.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Nirmala said she was impressed with the welfare programmes launched by Karimnagar Dairy, and assured to implement the same, especially the insurance scheme, for the farmers in the cooperative federation soon. The TSDDCFL was taking all measures to check leakages and loss during the production of milk in the federation.

Stating that the federation was procuring 4.5 lakh litres milk per day and selling 3.7 lakh litres, she said they had set a target of selling at least 4.25 lakh litres a day by the end of this financial year.

Ms. Nirmala also said that they were planning to open more Vijaya Dairy parlours to increase the sale of milk and milk products. There was good demand for Vijaya ghee and table butter in the market.

Due to plugging of leakages, the federation was likely to earn profits of about Rs. 8 crore this year. Ms. Nirmala said that they were taking all measures to improve the efficiency of the plants and employees to ensure quality products.