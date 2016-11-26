Vemulaghat villagers confront excise officials on survey

more-in

Object to enumeration of palm and toddy trees on land not yet acquired by Government

VEMULAGHAT (SIDDIPET DISTRICT): It was Friday morning at about 11 a.m. An excise constable came to the village and asked some of the villagers to sign some documents. A villager had already signed and the constable came to the panchayat office to take the signature of village Maskuri.

The Excise constable was trying to get signature on a document listing out palm and toddy trees on the lands that were sold to the Government under GO 123. However, the constable did not exclude the lands of the farmers who had moved court seeking implementation of Land Acquisition Act 2013.

The villagers who moved the court cornered the Excise constable who said he was surveying only the lands whose sale had been registered.

The villagers who did not sell their land were agitated and asked the constable to explain how their lands were registered without they even selling it and they detained the constable at the panchayat office.

Learning of the stand off in the village, Excise and police officials rushed to the village to clarify the doubts of the villagers.

The villagers showed the stay order issued by High Court on acquiring land under Section 40 to the officials and asked them whether officials conducting a survey amounted to violation of court orders. “We came here based on the direction of higher officials to conduct random survey of palm and toddy trees in the farms. We are not aware of the directions of the High Court,” the Excise official told the villagers and left the village.

In a related development, former MP and Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao visited the village and extended support to the ongoing agitation.

“The Government has been presenting wrong information before courts stating that the farmers are voluntarily coming forward to sell their lands. But the facts remains that villagers were threatened,” Mr. Hanumantha Rao said while addressing the villagers.