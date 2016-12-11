Telangana

Use of loud music system banned in Medak

more-in

The use of music or DJ system with volume over 55 d(A) and 45 db(A) at night is banned with immediate effect, said Superintendent of Police G. Chandana Deepti.

In a release here on Saturday, Ms. Deepti said organisers have to take permission to use a music system from the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the local area.

Stating that playing loud music has been creating inconvenience to children, patients, students, and the aged, she said violators will be punished under Section 188 of the IPC.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
police
music
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2016 9:19:57 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Use-of-loud-music-system-banned-in-Medak/article16793499.ece

© The Hindu