Use of loud music system banned in Medak

The use of music or DJ system with volume over 55 d(A) and 45 db(A) at night is banned with immediate effect, said Superintendent of Police G. Chandana Deepti.

In a release here on Saturday, Ms. Deepti said organisers have to take permission to use a music system from the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the local area.

Stating that playing loud music has been creating inconvenience to children, patients, students, and the aged, she said violators will be punished under Section 188 of the IPC.