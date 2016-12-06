Telangana

Two die in accident

more-in

Two motorcyclists were killed on the spot in a collision involving a motorbike and a mini-van at Lalu Thanda in Tekulapally mandal on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the busy Tekulapally-Kothagudem main road at around 11 a.m. when the mini van carrying passengers from Kothagudem to Yellendu rammed into the motorbike, killing the motorcyclist and the pillion rider, almost instantaneously.

The police identified the deceased as Anil Kumar, 23 and Veeranna, 21, of Seetarampuram village.

The duo were heading towards Kothagudem on the motorbike when they met with the accident.

The Tekulapally police registered a case and are investigating.

Post a Comment
More In Telangana
police
road accident
disaster and accident
Khammam
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2016 11:21:19 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/Two-die-in-accident/article16768547.ece

© The Hindu