Two die in accident

Two motorcyclists were killed on the spot in a collision involving a motorbike and a mini-van at Lalu Thanda in Tekulapally mandal on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the busy Tekulapally-Kothagudem main road at around 11 a.m. when the mini van carrying passengers from Kothagudem to Yellendu rammed into the motorbike, killing the motorcyclist and the pillion rider, almost instantaneously.

The police identified the deceased as Anil Kumar, 23 and Veeranna, 21, of Seetarampuram village.

The duo were heading towards Kothagudem on the motorbike when they met with the accident.

The Tekulapally police registered a case and are investigating.