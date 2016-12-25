Tunnel work slows down Kaleswaram project

more-in

BINOLA (NIZAMABAD DISTRICT): Tunnel digging work in the Package-20 of of the Pranahitha-Chevella project from the zero point at this village in Navipet mandal to Sarangapur has slowed down due to delay in release of funds.

The contractors, I Venkat Raju Constructions Limited (IVRCL), of the package have slowed down and have engaged only half of its 800 workers in view of the delay in clearing of bills in the last three months. The Government has to clear bills worth about Rs. 30 crore.

Government handed over the package work worth Rs.892 crore to the IVRCL on winning the bid on EPC basis in November, 2008.

The package, besides the 21st and 22nd packages are part of the Pranahitha-Chevella project and each package has been assigned to different contractors.

Revised project

Later, the TRS Government delinked the three packages after project was redesigned and christened as the Kaleswaram project. Further, it scrapped the package-22 meant for Kamareddy district and merged it in the main project.

Package-20 once completed would provide water to 2 lakh acres and strengthen the Nizam Sagar Project ayacut. A part of it is a 18 kilometer long tunnel in which water from the Godavari, upstream of Sri Ram Sagar Project, will run with gravity. It was so designed that a pump house would be built at Sarangapur near Nizamabad to lift water with three motors into the Nizam Sagar main canal. From there it could be given to Ali Sagar reservoir and also to Masani-Manchippa, which is being upgraded by increasing its capacity to five tmcf.

“Only three kilometer long tunnel work remains to be completed and that will be done by October, 2017. Three kilometer work near Sarangapur and 500 meter work at the river point remain. Two-and-a-half kilometer lining work is already over. Two gantries are working day and night for cement lining the canal and two more are required to be pressed into service to complete the work quickly,” Divisional Engineer, Irrigation Department, Balram said.

Project redesign

Till date, Rs.410 crore has been spent and 70 per cent of the civil works is over. Only mechanical and electro mechanical works are pending. The package could be completed and water released in it by 2018 if the Government is able to release payments are released regularly. No work was executed in it for one year as Government had gone in for redesigning the project, he adds. Former irrigation minister P. Sudarshan Reddy demanded that the Government release the funds to the project immediately and felt it would need . He is of the opinion that it would need another Rs.300 crore to be complete.