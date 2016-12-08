Tributes paid to Sakshi sports editor

more-in

Telangana Sports Journalists Association and the Electronic Media Sports Journalists Association paid tributes at a condolence meeting here on Wednesday to former sports editor of Sakshi Telugu daily, Bathineni Jayaprakash, who passed away at a young age of 38 years last week following massive heart attack.

TSJA president J.A.C. Gladson of Times of India and EMSJA representative J. Sreenivasulu recalled the contribution of JP, as he was popularly known in sports circles, to the promotion of sports especially writing encouraging profiles of young talent. “He was the most widely toured sports journalist from the Telugu mediaand was very popular among many players and outstation journalists because of his warmth and sincerity,” Mr. Gladson remarked.

Association secretary Varikuppala Ramesh of Eenadu and joint secretary Abdul Hadi of Sakshi felt that JP would be remembered forever for his great commitment towards sports journalism. The meeting also welcomed the suggestion of Mr. Gladson to conduct an annual cricket match every year featuring the print and the electronic sports journalists in memory of JP. Mr. Rajmouli Chary, president of Press Club of Hyderabad, also spoke. lauded the services of JP and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.