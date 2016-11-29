Training on groundwater management begins

The five-day tier -II training programme on ‘groundwater issues and management’ being organised by the Central Ground Water Board, southern region, Ministry of Water Resources, for ground water professionals and non-governmental organisations, began here on Monday.

Collector Yogitha Rana inaugurated the programme which was attended by K. Jagannatha Rao, deputy director, Ground Water Department; P.N. Rao, senior scientist; G. Sudarshan, regional director (retired); and Pandith Madhunure, senior scientist of CGWB.

In her address, Ms. Rana asked the trainees to take advantage of the expertise and enrich their knowledge about groundwater related issues during the training. She interacted with the faculty of CGWB and evinced interest to understand groundwater issues and possible management interventions in the district.

She urged the CGWB to submit the management plan to the district administration so that the same could be implemented here.

In all, 33 trainees are participating in the training.

All important aspects on groundwater issues and management are included in the training programme.